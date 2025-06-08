We are ready for anything the US offers: Zelenskyy responded to whether Ukraine likes a ceasefire without guarantees

$41.470.00
The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
02:44 PM • 5408 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 46996 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 110385 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 61783 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 83142 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 81437 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 54121 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 175800 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 114110 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 170828 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Popular news

Reserved men can go abroad on vacation: for whom there are exceptions

June 8, 06:41 AM • 8066 views

Protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids: Trump sent National Guard troops

June 8, 07:09 AM • 18102 views

The court has reopened the case of smuggler Alperin, in which the sister of the scandalous top official of NABU, Oleksandr Skomarov, is involved

June 8, 07:29 AM • 6466 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 19726 views

The murder of a Ukrainian woman and her daughter in Belgium: the eldest son confessed to the crime

June 8, 08:39 AM • 16633 views
Publications

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 19824 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 175800 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 163949 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 161653 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 205990 views
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 79444 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 103595 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 170828 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 147165 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 186950 views
We are ready for anything the US offers: Zelenskyy responded to whether Ukraine likes a ceasefire without guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

Ukraine supports any American proposals to end the war. Zelenskyy stressed the need for collective pressure on Putin to achieve lasting peace.

We are ready for anything the US offers: Zelenskyy responded to whether Ukraine likes a ceasefire without guarantees

Ukraine is ready for everything America offers and supports everything American leader Donald Trump says, because he can put pressure on the Russians. Kyiv does not like just a ceasefire without security guarantees, but it supports it, because it really wants peace. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

To end the war, an agreement requires third parties who are willing to put pressure on the aggressor. We are ready for a meeting, for everything that America offers. We support everything that President Trump is saying now, because we believe that he can put pressure on the Russians.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President admitted that Ukraine does not like just a ceasefire without security guarantees, but it is also supported.

Do we like just a ceasefire without security guarantees today? No, not really. But do we support it - yes

- Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that Ukraine was not going to surrender to Putin and is not ready for ultimatums.

We were not going to surrender to Putin and we are not ready for ultimatums. We want an end to the war, we are ready for a ceasefire, for a specific ceasefire that the American side offers, which we saw as a guarantor, and then control of the ceasefire and as a mediator 

- Zelenskyy said.

The President believes that Ukraine has come very close to the moment when it can force Russia to end the war.

We have come very close to the moment when we can force Russia to end the war. At least stop it. We are very close to this, we feel it. Our operation "Web" in the Russian Federation, although they are angry, but they understand everything. They understand that if there are such cases with 20 thousand missiles, etc., then we will count on our own strength. And what is our strength? Not to allow us to be killed, not to allow us to be bombed. That is, then we will develop this direction...

- explained the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stressed that Kyiv urgently needs strong assistance from the United States.

The unity of the United States with Europe is needed, and still put pressure on Putin. He does not want to end the war, but he can end it through the pressure of partners. In my opinion, this gives a chance

- Zelenskyy stressed.

Russia has handed over to Ukraine a memorandum on a ceasefire, which consists of two parts - the head of the Russian delegation02.06.25, 18:16 • 5106 views

Addition

Zelenskyy said that he had never changed his position on the real causes of the war and Putin's true desire in a conversation with American leader Donald Trump . Zelenskyy also explained to Trump that strong guarantees are needed for peace to be truly lasting.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
