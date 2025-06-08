We are ready for anything the US offers: Zelenskyy responded to whether Ukraine likes a ceasefire without guarantees

Ukraine is ready for everything America offers and supports everything American leader Donald Trump says, because he can put pressure on the Russians. Kyiv does not like just a ceasefire without security guarantees, but it supports it, because it really wants peace. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ABC News, reports UNN.

To end the war, an agreement requires third parties who are willing to put pressure on the aggressor. We are ready for a meeting, for everything that America offers. We support everything that President Trump is saying now, because we believe that he can put pressure on the Russians. - Zelenskyy said.

The President admitted that Ukraine does not like just a ceasefire without security guarantees, but it is also supported.

Do we like just a ceasefire without security guarantees today? No, not really. But do we support it - yes - Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that Ukraine was not going to surrender to Putin and is not ready for ultimatums.

We were not going to surrender to Putin and we are not ready for ultimatums. We want an end to the war, we are ready for a ceasefire, for a specific ceasefire that the American side offers, which we saw as a guarantor, and then control of the ceasefire and as a mediator - Zelenskyy said.

The President believes that Ukraine has come very close to the moment when it can force Russia to end the war.

We have come very close to the moment when we can force Russia to end the war. At least stop it. We are very close to this, we feel it. Our operation "Web" in the Russian Federation, although they are angry, but they understand everything. They understand that if there are such cases with 20 thousand missiles, etc., then we will count on our own strength. And what is our strength? Not to allow us to be killed, not to allow us to be bombed. That is, then we will develop this direction... - explained the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stressed that Kyiv urgently needs strong assistance from the United States.

The unity of the United States with Europe is needed, and still put pressure on Putin. He does not want to end the war, but he can end it through the pressure of partners. In my opinion, this gives a chance - Zelenskyy stressed.

Russia has handed over to Ukraine a memorandum on a ceasefire, which consists of two parts - the head of the Russian delegation

Zelenskyy said that he had never changed his position on the real causes of the war and Putin's true desire in a conversation with American leader Donald Trump . Zelenskyy also explained to Trump that strong guarantees are needed for peace to be truly lasting.