Water supply schedules introduced in Kherson due to power outages - MBA
Water supply schedules have been introduced in Kherson: from 7:00 to 9:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00. This is due to power outages caused by shelling by Russian troops.
Temporary water supply schedules have been introduced in Kherson due to power outages caused by shelling.
Due to the lack of electricity caused by Russian strikes, water in the city will be supplied at specific hours - from 7:00 to 9:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00.
The schedules will be in effect until the completion of emergency recovery works
In addition, residents are warned of possible water supply disruptions on the upper floors of apartment buildings.
Kherson is regularly shelled by Russian troops, as a result of which critical infrastructure, including the energy system, suffers. Read also.
