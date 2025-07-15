Water is being returned to Mykolaiv after the accident

In Mykolaiv, water supply is being restored after yesterday's accident, as reported by the city mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Preliminary repair works have been completed. We are starting to fill the system with water - Sienkevych reported.

According to him, the system is being filled gradually. "It will take some time for the water to reach your home," he noted.

He also warned against bursts in internal house networks, and therefore urged to check and, in case of problems, inform the water utility and emergency services.

The mayor reminded to always stock up on drinking and technical water - "at least for three days."

In Mykolaiv, water supply interruptions are possible due to an accident