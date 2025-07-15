Water is being returned to Mykolaiv after the accident

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
06:35 AM • 7868 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 37305 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 52792 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 59402 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 53519 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 43550 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 36491 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 64534 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 58721 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 24349 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.1m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, a barrier-free route is being created between key locations of the capitalJuly 14, 11:16 PM • 13062 views
Preparing for War: Netherlands to Convert Old Trains into Mobile Hospitals for MilitaryJuly 14, 11:51 PM • 7372 views
Satellite images showed Russia building five secret nuclear basesJuly 15, 12:44 AM • 15598 views
Russia intensifies pressure on residents of occupied territories - ISW02:12 AM • 19290 views
Senate to pause bill on sanctions against Russia02:31 AM • 18456 views
Publications
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers06:35 AM • 7868 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 49160 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 64534 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 58721 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 80191 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 49877 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 54340 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 50530 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 135921 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 98223 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Water is being returned to Mykolaiv after the accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2292 views

Water supply is being restored in Mykolaiv after the accident, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych announced. The system is being filled gradually, residents are urged to check internal building networks and stock up on water.

Water is being returned to Mykolaiv after the accident

In Mykolaiv, water supply is being restored after yesterday's accident, as reported by the city mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Preliminary repair works have been completed. We are starting to fill the system with water

- Sienkevych reported.

According to him, the system is being filled gradually. "It will take some time for the water to reach your home," he noted.

He also warned against bursts in internal house networks, and therefore urged to check and, in case of problems, inform the water utility and emergency services.

The mayor reminded to always stock up on drinking and technical water - "at least for three days."

In Mykolaiv, water supply interruptions are possible due to an accident14.07.25, 10:28 • 2700 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Mykolaiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9