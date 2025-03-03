Warmth up to +17° is coming to Ukraine: weather forecasters have given a weather forecast for the week
Kyiv • UNN
Spring warming is expected in Ukraine from the middle of the week, with temperatures rising to +10...+17 degrees. On March 4, it will be dry, with strong winds of up to 15-20 m/s and temperatures between +2 and +12 degrees.
Spring warming is expected in Ukraine, and starting in the middle of the week the temperature may reach +10 to +17 degrees. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.
The first working spring weather week in Ukraine will not disappoint,
According to the forecaster, the heat will gradually increase and in the middle of the week the maximum temperature will be between +10 and +15 degrees, and in western Ukraine up to +17 degrees.
"But we're not in a hurry - we still have Tuesday to go," the forecaster joked.
She also noted that on March 4, Ukraine is expected to have dry weather without precipitation. The air temperature during the day is expected to be between (+3) and (+8) degrees, in the east from +2 to +5 degrees, and in the western part of Ukraine from +7 to +12 degrees.
Strong winds are expected from the west.
Be careful - gusts can reach 15-20 m/s,
Weather in Kyiv
Strong winds are also expected in the capital on March 4, with precipitation unlikely. During the day, the air in Kyiv will warm up to +8 degrees
