Warm weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine on March 8 - up to +15°

On March 8, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness without precipitation. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

According to forecasters, the wind will be of variable directions at a speed of 3–8 m/s.

At night, the air temperature will be 0–5° below zero. During the day, the air will warm up to 7–12° above zero, in the western regions – up to 15°. In the northeast and east of the country, 3–8° above zero is expected.

Also, at night, black ice is possible in places in the northeast.

Weather in Kyiv

In Kyiv and the region tomorrow, variable cloudiness is expected, without precipitation.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Temperature in the region at night 0-5° below zero, during the day 7-12° above zero; in Kyiv at night 0-2° below zero, during the day 8-10° above zero.

In Cherkasy region, a sluice on the Tiasmyn River was destroyed; no flooding has been reported yet - RMA