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Wadephul responded to Trump that NATO is stronger than ever

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5746 views

The German Foreign Minister emphasized NATO's unity amid Trump's criticism of the war with Iran. Secretary General Rutte will visit the US to resolve the collective security crisis.

Wadephul responded to Trump that NATO is stronger than ever

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that NATO remains a strong alliance, despite new threats from US President Donald Trump regarding Washington's possible withdrawal from the Alliance. This is reported by the German publication WAZ and world media, writes UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, tensions between the US and European allies have escalated amid the war with Iran. Trump openly criticizes NATO due to the unwillingness of European countries to join American actions in the region and even allows the US to withdraw from the Alliance.

Trump weakens NATO and undermines trust in the Alliance - Macron02.04.26, 17:47 • 3027 views

Against this background, Wadephul emphasized that the alliance has not lost its strength and remains a key foundation for the security of Europe and the transatlantic space. Earlier, he also stated that the security of NATO countries is possible only through joint actions, solidarity, and unity of allies.

Crisis in the Alliance escalates

Trump's recent statements have heightened concerns in European capitals about the future role of the US in NATO. Additional tension was caused by the Pentagon's refusal to directly confirm its unconditional commitment to the principle of collective defense, enshrined in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Against the backdrop of this crisis, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is expected to visit Washington in the coming days. According to Reuters, the Alliance's headquarters fear that the current conflict could become one of the most serious tests for NATO in decades.

NATO Secretary General to meet with Trump, Rubio, and Hegseth on April 803.04.26, 23:00 • 5358 views

Stepan Haftko

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