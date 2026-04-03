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NATO Secretary General to meet with Trump, Rubio, and Hegseth on April 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4286 views

The NATO Secretary General will visit Washington for talks with Trump and US officials. The reason for this is the president's accusations of insufficient assistance in Iran.

NATO Secretary General to meet with Trump, Rubio, and Hegseth on April 8

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, April 8, as the president has expressed dissatisfaction with the alliance over insufficient aid to Iran, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

According to a press release issued on Friday, Rutte will also meet with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Earlier, CNN reported on Rutte's anticipated visit to Washington to meet with Trump next week. NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart told CNN that the meeting had been "long planned."

Rutte goes to Washington after Trump's threats to withdraw from NATO02.04.26, 08:46 • 4357 views

Rutte will remain in Washington until April 12, where he will also deliver a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Institute and participate in the Bilderberg Meeting, an annual unofficial forum of European and North American political leaders.

Yesterday, more than 40 countries held a virtual meeting to discuss strategies for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Trump complained that NATO allies and countries in the region had taken no steps to assist in reopening the strait after the start of the US-Israel war with Iran.

Trump prepares 'pay-to-play' model for NATO, will affect Article 5 - Telegraph28.03.26, 10:14 • 5374 views

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