Trump prepares 'pay-to-play' model for NATO, will affect Article 5 - Telegraph

US President Donald Trump is considering reorganizing NATO, particularly to punish Alliance members who do not meet his funding requirements. According to proposals Trump is considering, NATO allies who do not allocate 5% to defense could be excluded from decision-making on Alliance expansion, joint missions, and the application of Article 5 on mutual defense. The Telegraph reports this, according to UNN.

Details

"Donald Trump is considering reorganizing NATO to punish Alliance members who do not meet his funding requirements. The US President is exploring a 'pay to play' model that could strip allies of their right to participate in decision-making, particularly if the Alliance goes to war," the publication writes.

It is noted that this is one of several ideas Trump is currently weighing after allies rejected his demand to send warships to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

"Our frustration with the Europeans is very real. No country that does not allocate 5% should have a say in future NATO spending," a source in the Trump administration said.

According to proposals being considered by Donald Trump, NATO allies who do not meet the new target could be excluded from decision-making "on Alliance expansion, joint missions, and the application of Article 5 on mutual defense."

"You cannot be allowed to vote on future funding if you don't pay. We need to start a discussion about what the threat is and what the Alliance is doing. We need to make it clear that what Spain and Great Britain did is unacceptable," the source added.

Three NATO representatives told the publication that American envoys had not officially brought these plans to the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, but one source admitted that American officials had pushed for a "pay to play" model in several discussion forums.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that NATO's refusal to cooperate with American military operations in Iran was a "test" for the security alliance, and that he would "remember" their reaction, intensifying his criticism of the bloc.