Embroidered Shirt Day: In Kyiv, sculptures of the little founders of the capital were dressed in traditional Ukrainian attire

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow
06:00 AM • 12042 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 09:07 PM • 43520 views

Trump is not going to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks - Reuters

May 14, 06:32 PM • 79646 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 88874 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 167150 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 80542 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 58700 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 141343 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 57887 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 73779 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a T-72 tank and two armored vehicles of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk direction

02:04 AM • 23715 views

ISW: Russia demands that NATO abandon its open door policy for Ukraine and establish a proxy government in Kyiv

02:38 AM • 53866 views

There are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, but there is a threat in the Mediterranean - Navy

03:36 AM • 20405 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

04:23 AM • 73604 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 26372 views
“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 78614 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 144576 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 167150 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 141343 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

May 14, 09:23 AM • 163777 views
Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

05:19 AM • 27143 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 45830 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 68075 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

May 14, 09:18 AM • 78358 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 75220 views
Embroidered Shirt Day: In Kyiv, sculptures of the little founders of the capital were dressed in traditional Ukrainian attire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

In Kyiv, at Poshtova Square, for Vyshyvanka Day, the little founders of the city were dressed in embroidered shirts and a wreath. The bronze figures acquire a dark olive color under the influence of precipitation.

Embroidered Shirt Day: In Kyiv, sculptures of the little founders of the capital were dressed in traditional Ukrainian attire

For Vyshyvanka Day in Kyiv, the little founders of the capital, Kyi, Shchek, Khoryv, and their sister Lybid, were dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothes, and the girl had a wreath on her head. This was reported by the author of the monument, Volodymyr Zhuravel, reports UNN.

Details

Why is the sculpture "Kids Founders of Kyiv" dark in color? The answer is because they are made of bronze! Bronze naturally becomes dark olive in color under the influence of precipitation. Sculptors usually use patina to speed up this process. Happy Vyshyvanka Day, friends!

- he wrote.

The figures can be seen on Poshtova Square in the city.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Justice called on Ukrainians on May 15 to join the flash mob by posting a photo in embroidered shirt with the hashtag #VyshyvankaUnites, indicating the city and country.

Also, UNN reported that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena wore embroidered shirts in honor of the holiday - Vyshyvanka Day. They emphasized the importance of preserving Ukrainian traditions and passing them on to future generations.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyCultureKyiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv
