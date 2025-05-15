Embroidered Shirt Day: In Kyiv, sculptures of the little founders of the capital were dressed in traditional Ukrainian attire

For Vyshyvanka Day in Kyiv, the little founders of the capital, Kyi, Shchek, Khoryv, and their sister Lybid, were dressed in traditional Ukrainian clothes, and the girl had a wreath on her head. This was reported by the author of the monument, Volodymyr Zhuravel, reports UNN.

Details

Why is the sculpture "Kids Founders of Kyiv" dark in color? The answer is because they are made of bronze! Bronze naturally becomes dark olive in color under the influence of precipitation. Sculptors usually use patina to speed up this process. Happy Vyshyvanka Day, friends! - he wrote.

The figures can be seen on Poshtova Square in the city.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Justice called on Ukrainians on May 15 to join the flash mob by posting a photo in embroidered shirt with the hashtag #VyshyvankaUnites, indicating the city and country.

Also, UNN reported that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena wore embroidered shirts in honor of the holiday - Vyshyvanka Day. They emphasized the importance of preserving Ukrainian traditions and passing them on to future generations.