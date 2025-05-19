Vovka, who was walking the streets, was caught in Zaporizhzhia

In the Khortytskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, a wolf was caught that was freely moving through the streets of the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to the communication department of the Zaporizhzhia region police.

Details

"The police received a report from local residents that a wolf had been spotted in the Khortytskyi district," the report said.

According to preliminary data, the predator escaped from a private aviary by jumping over the fence.

The police promptly transmitted the orientation to patrol units. Several hours later, the animal was found and its whereabouts were monitored until the owner arrived. The woman placed the wolf in a cage and returned it to its place of detention.

As law enforcement officers found out, the wolf has been living in a private aviary for 11 years. The owner has all the necessary documents for its maintenance.

Additionally

Keeping wild animals in captivity is allowed with a permit issued by the central executive body that implements state policy in the field of environmental protection. Keeping wild animals in captivity without a permit is allowed in case of temporary keeping of a rescued injured animal.

For reference

When encountering a wild animal, you should: immediately call 102; do not scare the animal, if possible, let it go by itself; do not make sudden movements and do not run away.

