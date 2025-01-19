Volyn entrepreneur suspected of embezzling UAH 1.2 million on installation of gas meters

An entrepreneur from Volyn, who embezzled more than UAH 1.2 million while installing gas meters, has been served a notice of suspicion. This is reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the director of a private enterprise was served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of property (Part 5 Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is noted that, according to the investigation, a private enterprise operating in Lutsk entered into an agreement with the local gas distribution network operator to install household gas meters.

However, the company's officials signed certificates of completion for the entire scope of work without installing the meters in full. This became the basis for transferring all funds to the company under the contract and resulted in more than UAH 1.2 million in losses to the gas distribution network operator - the post says.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint against the suspect is currently being decided.

Recall

The police exposed a 27-person criminal organization that embezzled UAH 90 million from bank depositors by pledging non-existent real estate. The funds were spent on the construction of factories, thermal power plants and luxury property.