Volunteers sold humanitarian vehicles for the Armed Forces: detention in Kyiv region

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 21868 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 62967 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 86929 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109388 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 84673 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119895 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101624 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155018 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 98980 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 67452 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 37218 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99762 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60754 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109388 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119895 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155018 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145514 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 177781 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 60754 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 99762 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134795 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136700 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164878 views
Volunteers sold humanitarian vehicles for the Armed Forces: detention in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111582 views

The head of a charity organization and a volunteer were detained in Kyiv region for selling humanitarian vehicles. Out of 680 cars intended for the military, some were sold for dollars in the Boryspil district.

Law enforcement officers in the Kyiv region detained the head of a charitable organization and a volunteer suspected of illegally selling cars imported as humanitarian aid. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, since 2022, more than 680 vehicles have been imported into Ukraine as part of the fund's activities, which were supposed to be transferred to the military free of charge. However, some of them were sold in the Boryspil district.

During one of these transactions, law enforcement officers recorded the transfer of USD 19,400 for the sale of four cars. At that moment, the head of the charitable organization and a volunteer were detained.

They have been served a notice of suspicion of selling humanitarian aid for the purpose of enrichment by prior conspiracy (Part 3 Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing custody as a form of detention is being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the crime and the range of possible persons involved. According to the law, the final decision on the guilt of the suspects will be made by the court.

“Undercover volunteers": Russian military intelligence agents detained in Kharkiv region04.02.25, 11:23 • 26951 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

KyivCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

