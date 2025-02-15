Volunteers sold humanitarian vehicles for the Armed Forces: detention in Kyiv region

Law enforcement officers in the Kyiv region detained the head of a charitable organization and a volunteer suspected of illegally selling cars imported as humanitarian aid. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, since 2022, more than 680 vehicles have been imported into Ukraine as part of the fund's activities, which were supposed to be transferred to the military free of charge. However, some of them were sold in the Boryspil district.

During one of these transactions, law enforcement officers recorded the transfer of USD 19,400 for the sale of four cars. At that moment, the head of the charitable organization and a volunteer were detained.

They have been served a notice of suspicion of selling humanitarian aid for the purpose of enrichment by prior conspiracy (Part 3 Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing custody as a form of detention is being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the crime and the range of possible persons involved. According to the law, the final decision on the guilt of the suspects will be made by the court.

