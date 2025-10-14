"Volunteers" arrived in the temporarily occupied territories to form so-called family values in schoolchildren - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Lecturers have been brought to the temporarily occupied territories to conduct lessons on "family values." The touring speakers work directly in schools to educate a new generation according to repressive ideas.
Lecturers have been brought to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to teach lessons on "family values" in high school. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that "this is not about supporting the family, but about imposing roles."
They emphasize the dominance of men and belittle the role of women
The CNS adds that "traveling performers from Kremlin movements work directly in schools to educate a new generation according to repressive ideas."
Recall
The "United Russia" party continues to take Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region to Novorossiysk. The CNS urges parents in the temporarily occupied territories not to allow the occupiers to take their children away, because every such trip "can become a one-way road."
