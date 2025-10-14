$41.600.10
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
October 13, 06:46 PM • 19352 views
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 18956 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 24141 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 21577 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 18468 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 16753 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 12868 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 13676 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
October 13, 12:37 PM • 13474 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
"Volunteers" arrived in the temporarily occupied territories to form so-called family values in schoolchildren - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

Lecturers have been brought to the temporarily occupied territories to conduct lessons on "family values." The touring speakers work directly in schools to educate a new generation according to repressive ideas.

"Volunteers" arrived in the temporarily occupied territories to form so-called family values in schoolchildren - CNS

Lecturers have been brought to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to teach lessons on "family values" in high school. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that "this is not about supporting the family, but about imposing roles."

They emphasize the dominance of men and belittle the role of women

- the message says.

The CNS adds that "traveling performers from Kremlin movements work directly in schools to educate a new generation according to repressive ideas."

Recall

The "United Russia" party continues to take Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region to Novorossiysk. The CNS urges parents in the temporarily occupied territories not to allow the occupiers to take their children away, because every such trip "can become a one-way road."

Universities in Russia recruit youth from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS13.10.25, 03:48 • 29484 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine