Lecturers have been brought to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to teach lessons on "family values" in high school. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that "this is not about supporting the family, but about imposing roles."

They emphasize the dominance of men and belittle the role of women - the message says.

The CNS adds that "traveling performers from Kremlin movements work directly in schools to educate a new generation according to repressive ideas."

Recall

The "United Russia" party continues to take Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region to Novorossiysk. The CNS urges parents in the temporarily occupied territories not to allow the occupiers to take their children away, because every such trip "can become a one-way road."

Universities in Russia recruit youth from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS