Victory that inspires: veterans' competitions came to Lutsk

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 9612 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 17672 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 34231 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 55974 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 37694 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45092 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77832 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55054 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58623 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105606 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
38%
749mm
Popular news
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM • 45424 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian NavyJuly 2, 03:45 AM • 46019 views
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 8620 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya Matvienko07:17 AM • 4911 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 35381 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77850 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 100366 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 111189 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 127473 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 178488 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 35803 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 35898 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 99176 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 100375 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 120735 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Mi-24
Time (magazine)

Victory that inspires: veterans' competitions came to Lutsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

All-Ukrainian sports competitions "Invincible Victory" for veterans and military personnel took place in Lutsk. The event brought together 211 participants from 20 regions of Ukraine, including MHP employees, and was organized at the initiative of the NGO "Federation of Strongmen of Ukraine" and with the support of MHP.

Victory that inspires: veterans' competitions came to Lutsk

Last Saturday, the All-Ukrainian sports competition "Zvytyaha Neskorenykh" (Victory of the Unconquered) took place in Lutsk. Strength, endurance, team spirit – all this united 211 participants from 20 regions of Ukraine: veterans and military personnel from all over Ukraine, including employees of MHP company enterprises.

The All-Ukrainian sports event "Zvytyaha Neskorenykh" for war veterans, initiated by the NGO "Federation of Strongmen of Ukraine", with the assistance of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the Lutsk City Council, is held within the framework of the program "MHP Poruch". Also, "MHP-Buffalo" of the MHP Western Hub, "Ukrainian Meat Farm" and the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" joined its organization in Lutsk. The legendary strongman Vasyl Virastyuk acted as the chief judge of the competition.

The solemn opening was attended by representatives of government and sports: Lutsk City Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, Director of the State Institution "Mass Sports Agency" Andriy Rebryna, Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs Yulia Kyrylova, Head of the Volyn Regional Council Hryhoriy Nedopad, Director of "MHP-Buffalo" Ruslan Pashyan, Honorary President of the Federation of Strongmen of Ukraine Vasyl Virastyuk, President of the Federation of Strongmen of Ukraine Serhiy Koniushok.

"This is my first time participating in such an event. The atmosphere here is very motivating. In general, I believe that such events are important not only for physical fitness. It's about a community that supports," shared one of the veteran participants, Mykhailo Kyrdoda, an employee of "Myronivska Poultry Farm" (Kaniv).

The sports disciplines included individual exercises: bench press (60 and 100 kg for men, 30 kg for women), rowing on the "Concept-2" simulator for 100 seconds, airbike, and kettlebell snatch weighing 16 and 24 kg. These competitions became a real challenge and at the same time – a platform for rehabilitation, support, and unity.

"Success is our destiny!" - aptly noted Serhiy Koniushok, President of the Federation of Strongmen of Ukraine.

Ruslan Pashyan, director of the "MHP-Buffalo" enterprise, which joined in supporting the competitions in Lutsk, noted: "These competitions are not just a sports event. This is a powerful gesture of support for our defenders, who daily prove that true strength lies in character, faith, and dedication. We are sincerely proud that we can be by their side: support, help, and donate."

Within the framework of the competition, the presentation and solemn opening of the "StrongWorkout" workout ground took place, which is almost a full-fledged open-air gym where citizens and veterans can train as effectively as possible, as the workout complex is adaptive.

Participants who took second and third places received gifts from the "Ukrainian Meat Farm" enterprise, and the winners received well-deserved medals and certificates.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Ukraine
Lutsk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9