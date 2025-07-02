Victory that inspires: veterans' competitions came to Lutsk

Last Saturday, the All-Ukrainian sports competition "Zvytyaha Neskorenykh" (Victory of the Unconquered) took place in Lutsk. Strength, endurance, team spirit – all this united 211 participants from 20 regions of Ukraine: veterans and military personnel from all over Ukraine, including employees of MHP company enterprises.

The All-Ukrainian sports event "Zvytyaha Neskorenykh" for war veterans, initiated by the NGO "Federation of Strongmen of Ukraine", with the assistance of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the Lutsk City Council, is held within the framework of the program "MHP Poruch". Also, "MHP-Buffalo" of the MHP Western Hub, "Ukrainian Meat Farm" and the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" joined its organization in Lutsk. The legendary strongman Vasyl Virastyuk acted as the chief judge of the competition.

The solemn opening was attended by representatives of government and sports: Lutsk City Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, Director of the State Institution "Mass Sports Agency" Andriy Rebryna, Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs Yulia Kyrylova, Head of the Volyn Regional Council Hryhoriy Nedopad, Director of "MHP-Buffalo" Ruslan Pashyan, Honorary President of the Federation of Strongmen of Ukraine Vasyl Virastyuk, President of the Federation of Strongmen of Ukraine Serhiy Koniushok.

"This is my first time participating in such an event. The atmosphere here is very motivating. In general, I believe that such events are important not only for physical fitness. It's about a community that supports," shared one of the veteran participants, Mykhailo Kyrdoda, an employee of "Myronivska Poultry Farm" (Kaniv).

The sports disciplines included individual exercises: bench press (60 and 100 kg for men, 30 kg for women), rowing on the "Concept-2" simulator for 100 seconds, airbike, and kettlebell snatch weighing 16 and 24 kg. These competitions became a real challenge and at the same time – a platform for rehabilitation, support, and unity.

"Success is our destiny!" - aptly noted Serhiy Koniushok, President of the Federation of Strongmen of Ukraine.

Ruslan Pashyan, director of the "MHP-Buffalo" enterprise, which joined in supporting the competitions in Lutsk, noted: "These competitions are not just a sports event. This is a powerful gesture of support for our defenders, who daily prove that true strength lies in character, faith, and dedication. We are sincerely proud that we can be by their side: support, help, and donate."

Within the framework of the competition, the presentation and solemn opening of the "StrongWorkout" workout ground took place, which is almost a full-fledged open-air gym where citizens and veterans can train as effectively as possible, as the workout complex is adaptive.

Participants who took second and third places received gifts from the "Ukrainian Meat Farm" enterprise, and the winners received well-deserved medals and certificates.