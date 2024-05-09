"Victory parade" in Moscow: there was only one tank, Putin claimed a "difficult period"

This year, only one tank was presented at the victory parade in Russia, Sky News reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Every year, Moscow is enveloped in a patriotic display for Victory Day, the celebration of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Today marks the 79th anniversary, and Putin addressed the parade on Red Square, attempting to tout his country's military capabilities in a speech aimed at both foreign and domestic audiences," the newspaper said.

As the newspaper notes, Putin used his speech in honor of this year's Victory Day "to try to warn that Russian military forces are 'always ready' but acknowledged that the country is going through a 'difficult period.

"At the parade in Moscow, there was only one tank during the entire display, as the country continues to devote significant firepower and resources to the war in Ukraine. The only one, like last year, was a T34 tank from the Second World War," the newspaper points out.

The head of the Kremlin, as noted, also stated that Russia's nuclear forces were always at combat readiness.

It is stated that he also used this speech "to send a message to Russian troops fighting in Ukraine."

Rosmedia reported that the event was attended by the presidents of five CIS countries - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, as well as the leaders of Cuba, Laos and Guinea-Bissau.

Meanwhile, it was snowing in Moscow. The air temperature is only one degree above zero.

