"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means

The term "vibe coding" was named the word of the year by the Collins English Dictionary in 2025, according to the compilers on the dictionary's website, UNN reports.

Tired of racking your brain over syntax? Just follow the vibe. That's the essence of "vibe coding," Collins' 2025 word of the year, a term that captures the fundamental nature of our changing relationship with technology. - the message says.

The term "vibe coding," coined by artificial intelligence pioneer Andrej Karpathy, is said to "involve using natural language-driven artificial intelligence to write computer code."

"Essentially, it's telling the machine what you want instead of painstakingly coding it yourself. It's programming based on vibes, not variables. While technical experts debate whether it's revolutionary or reckless, the term has resonated far beyond Silicon Valley, reflecting a broader cultural shift towards using AI in all aspects of everyday life," the report says.

