"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means

EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the "Abraham Accords"November 7, 01:37 AM
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 38980 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM
The Guardian

"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means

Kyiv • UNN

 424 views

The word of 2025, according to Collins English Dictionary, is "vibe coding." This term, proposed by Andrej Karpathy, describes the use of artificial intelligence to write computer code using natural language.

"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means

The term "vibe coding" was named the word of the year by the Collins English Dictionary in 2025, according to the compilers on the dictionary's website, UNN reports.

Tired of racking your brain over syntax? Just follow the vibe. That's the essence of "vibe coding," Collins' 2025 word of the year, a term that captures the fundamental nature of our changing relationship with technology.

- the message says.

The term "vibe coding," coined by artificial intelligence pioneer Andrej Karpathy, is said to "involve using natural language-driven artificial intelligence to write computer code."

"Essentially, it's telling the machine what you want instead of painstakingly coding it yourself. It's programming based on vibes, not variables. While technical experts debate whether it's revolutionary or reckless, the term has resonated far beyond Silicon Valley, reflecting a broader cultural shift towards using AI in all aspects of everyday life," the report says.

A popular word from TikTok became the word of the year according to the Dictionary.com27.11.24, 08:25 • 115287 views

Julia Shramko

