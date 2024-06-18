Verkhovna Rada supports bill on reinstatement of military in rank: what you should know

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading a draft law that provides that during martial law, officers deprived of their military rank through disciplinary procedure shall be reinstated in their former military rank regardless of their regular position. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and the card of the draft law No. 9316.

"The Verkhovna Rada has voted in the first reading on draft law No. 9316 on reinstatement of former military ranks during martial law. There were 286 votes in favor," said Honcharenko.

According to the draft law, during martial law, officers deprived of their military rank through disciplinary action shall be reinstated in their former military rank, regardless of the staff position they hold, subject to positive certification, by orders of their superiors or persons equivalent to them and above.

In the absence of such an official (as a result of disbandment, liquidation of a military command and control body, etc.), the order is issued by a higher official who has the right to issue orders on personnel.

Prior to the reinstatement of an officer in his/her former military rank and assignment of another rank, repeated deprivation of military rank is not allowed.

"A person reinstated in military rank enjoys the rights and benefits established by law in accordance with the reinstated military rank," the draft law says.

