In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 200 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 8726 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20037 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 160220 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153190 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164222 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213525 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247496 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153265 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371195 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3m/s
38%
Verkhovna Rada supports bill on reinstatement of military in rank: what you should know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27980 views

During martial law, officers deprived of their military ranks as a disciplinary sanction will be reinstated in their military ranks regardless of their position, subject to a positive attestation.

Verkhovna Rada supports bill on reinstatement of military in rank: what you should know

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading a draft law that provides that during martial law, officers deprived of their military rank through disciplinary procedure shall be reinstated in their former military rank regardless of their regular position. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and the card of the draft law No. 9316.

"The Verkhovna Rada has voted in the first reading on draft law No. 9316 on reinstatement of former military ranks during martial law. There were 286 votes in favor," said Honcharenko.

According to the draft law, during martial law, officers deprived of their military rank through disciplinary action shall be reinstated in their former military rank, regardless of the staff position they hold, subject to positive certification, by orders of their superiors or persons equivalent to them and above.

In the absence of such an official (as a result of disbandment, liquidation of a military command and control body, etc.), the order is issued by a higher official who has the right to issue orders on personnel.

Prior to the reinstatement of an officer in his/her former military rank and assignment of another rank, repeated deprivation of military rank is not allowed.

"A person reinstated in military rank enjoys the rights and benefits established by law in accordance with the reinstated military rank," the draft law says.

Recall

In May, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading and in general a draft law that would allow prisoners to be released from serving their sentences if they are performing military service. For the second reading, the lawmakers took into account the provisions that would prevent people convicted of corruption and serious crimes from applying for early release.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
