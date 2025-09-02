Verkhovna Rada opened its 14th session: three records set

The Verkhovna Rada opened its record 14th session of parliament, with consideration of draft laws to begin tomorrow. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

The Rada has just opened its record 14th session of parliament. Thus, the norm of the Constitution, according to which a new session was to open today, was fulfilled. And tomorrow, the consideration of draft laws will begin - Honcharenko wrote.

Additionally

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak added that earlier in the day, most of the Parliament was in Lviv, where they bid farewell to Andriy Parubiy.

Late in the evening, the Rada, in accordance with the Constitution, gathered for the opening of a new session. This must take place on the first Tuesday of September - the MP added.

According to him, the people's deputies set three records at once:

▪️ latest session opening;

▪️ largest session;

▪️ smallest number of MPs. As of now, only 396 deputies are members of the Verkhovna Rada.

The 14th session of Parliament has opened and will last until February 2026 - Zheleznyak clarified.

