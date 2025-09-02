Verkhovna Rada opened its 14th session: three records set

$41.370.05
September 2, 11:50 AM • 40332 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 68259 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 110387 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 125870 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 69035 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 131767 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 48147 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 86006 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53301 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108262 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 216684 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 216543 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 206190 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 202846 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 197428 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 40322 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 110372 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 125856 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden in SeptemberSeptember 2, 06:50 AM • 75429 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 131758 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Xi Jinping
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
China
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000Photo02:15 PM • 7306 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 23321 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 26606 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 41338 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 86007 views
Verkhovna Rada opened its 14th session: three records set

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

The Verkhovna Rada opened its 14th session, fulfilling the constitutional norm. Consideration of draft laws will begin tomorrow, September 3.

Verkhovna Rada opened its 14th session: three records set

The Verkhovna Rada opened its record 14th session of parliament, with consideration of draft laws to begin tomorrow. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, according to UNN.

The Rada has just opened its record 14th session of parliament. Thus, the norm of the Constitution, according to which a new session was to open today, was fulfilled. And tomorrow, the consideration of draft laws will begin 

- Honcharenko wrote.

Additionally

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak added that earlier in the day, most of the Parliament was in Lviv, where they bid farewell to Andriy Parubiy.

Late in the evening, the Rada, in accordance with the Constitution, gathered for the opening of a new session. This must take place on the first Tuesday of September 

- the MP added.

According to him, the people's deputies set three records at once:

▪️ latest session opening;

▪️ largest session;

▪️ smallest number of MPs. As of now, only 396 deputies are members of the Verkhovna Rada.

The 14th session of Parliament has opened and will last until February 2026 

- Zheleznyak clarified.

The Rada is preparing to resume broadcasting of sessions: the ban may be lifted as early as tomorrow02.09.25, 20:10 • 1398 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Lviv