Vereshchuk wants to restrict parties during the war

The Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, appealed to the heads of entertainment establishments and local authorities amid a scandal over the next "naked parties" in the Transcarpathian region. She reported this on her social networks, UNN reports.

Details

These things have to be stopped somehow. I do not believe that the heads of institutions have no other way to make money than to allow dubiously provocative events to take place. I don't believe that local authorities can do anything to prevent such things from happening said the Vice Prime Minister

She added that she understands that institutions have to work somehow, and people need to rest somewhere. However, according to Vereshchuk, certain things cannot be done during the war.

You just can't, that's all. I am not talking about the law here, but about some kind of human solidarity said the head of the Ministry of Reintegration.

According to Vereshchuk, "it shouldn't be that within the same society, some people go on assaults, while others dance naked. And they also brag on social media about who is morally lower.

There should be limits for the time of war. I am addressing the heads of institutions and local authorities said the Vice Prime Minister.

Context

Videos from a concert held at a hotel in the Dragobrat ski resort in Zakarpattia region have been posted online. The musicians performed in revealing costumes and used foul language.