Venice Commission: There is a right to refuse military service on grounds of conscience

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16882 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107589 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169157 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106590 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343113 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173529 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144843 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196120 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124847 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108155 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Venice Commission: There is a right to refuse military service on grounds of conscience

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16682 views

The Venice Commission believes that Ukraine must ensure the right to refuse military service due to confirmed religious beliefs. During the war, the state must provide the possibility of alternative service without weapons.

Venice Commission: There is a right to refuse military service on grounds of conscience

According to European experts, there should be a right to refuse military service based on sincere beliefs, including those of a religious nature.

This is stated in the conclusion published by the Venice Commission, reports UNN.  

States may require a certain level of justification for sincerely held beliefs. However, ‘the denial of a special exemption granted to a person or group of persons on account of their religious belief or conviction constitutes an interference with their freedom to manifest their religion or belief,’ the Venice Commission's opinion states.

Among other points of the Venice Commission's conclusion is the refusal "on grounds of conscience".

The essence of the right to refuse military service on grounds of conscience is that under no circumstances may a person who refuses military service on grounds of conscience be required to carry or use weapons, even for self-defense.

- says the expert analysis. 

The Venice Commission recalls the position of the ECHR and the UN Human Rights Committee:

Refusal to perform military service is based on the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, when they conflict with the obligatory use of force at the cost of human lives

Restrictions on the right to exemption from military service must be clearly provided for by law. In addition, during a war, the state must ensure the right to alternative (non-military) service without the need to carry weapons.

Almost all member states of the Council of Europe that have ever had or still have compulsory military service have introduced alternatives to such (military) service

- writes the Venice Commission

It is separately noted that "a state that has not done so enjoys only a limited margin of appreciation and must give convincing and weighty reasons to justify any interference. 

The system, which does not allow ‘any deliberate exemptions’ from compulsory military service, was assessed. According to the conclusion of the Venice Commission, punishment of those who ‘refuse to perform their duty’ ‘cannot be considered a measure consistent with a democratic society’.

Among the key points of the analysis:

The very nature of conscientious objection to military service implies that it cannot be completely excluded in time of war, albeit the margin of appreciation of the state is wider, especially in the event of a mobilisation.

It is also noted that states have a certain margin of appreciation in determining the circumstances in which they recognize the right to refuse military service on grounds of conscience.  The contracting states are also free to establish mechanisms for considering requests for refusal of military service on grounds of conscience. 

Addition

At the same time, there is no clear definition of conscientious objection, according to an analysis published by the Venice Commission.

Reference

In December last year, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine requested the Venice Commission to analyze the issue of alternative (non-militarized) service under martial law and to provide an expert opinion. The Venice Commission provided a detailed analysis, referring to Article 9 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and Article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Rotations, new contract rules, abolition of conscription: Ukraine plans to change military service rules07.02.25, 16:58 • 128910 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
Council of Europe
Ukraine
