Vegetable oil leakage in Mykolaiv region due to UAV hit: estimated amount of damage is UAH 45 billion

The approximate amount of damage caused by a drone hitting a vegetable oil tank in Mykolaiv region, which caused pollution of the soil and water area of the bays of the Bug estuary, is UAH 45 billion. This was reported by the Ministry of Environment, UNN reports.

"On December 28, 2024, a Russian drone hit a vegetable oil tank in Mykolaiv region, causing an accident that polluted the soil and water area of the bays of the Bug estuary with approximately 1800 tons of sunflower oil. An oil stain was recorded on an area of 1000 square meters with a layer of about 1 cm. On January 2, the area of pollution increased to 9,000 square meters, and the layer thickness in some areas reached 10 cm," the statement said.

The State Ecological Inspectorate specialists took 13 water and soil samples for laboratory testing. At some sampling points, the content of pollutants in fats and oils was 189.7 mg/dm³.

"According to preliminary estimates, the estimated amount of damage is UAH 45 billion. Officials of the Mykolaiv branch of USPA, the State Emergency Service and the State Ecological Inspectorate continue to work on eliminating the consequences of pollution," the Ministry of Environment informs.

It is also reported that the SES experts have already boned two bays of the Bug estuary to prevent further spread of pollution. Work is also underway to collect oil and take water and soil samples for laboratory testing. About 45 tons of vegetable oil have already been collected from two bays of the Bug estuary. In addition, materials are being collected and processed to calculate the environmental damage.

On January 2 , it was reportedthat a drone fragment damaged a vegetable oil tank at a company in Mykolaiv. According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, the oil got into the Southern Bug River.