Vegetable oil leakage in Mykolaiv region due to UAV hit: estimated amount of damage is UAH 45 billion

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 82489 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157469 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132736 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139977 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137463 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177382 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111856 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168897 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104663 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114015 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137195 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136649 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 72649 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105191 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107386 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157469 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177382 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168897 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196400 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185488 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136649 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137195 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144861 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136373 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153392 views
Vegetable oil leakage in Mykolaiv region due to UAV hit: estimated amount of damage is UAH 45 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25006 views

A drone attack in Mykolaiv region resulted in a spill of 1,800 tons of sunflower oil into the Bug estuary. The area of contamination reached 9,000 square meters, with preliminary losses estimated at UAH 45 billion.

The approximate amount of damage caused by a drone hitting a vegetable oil tank in Mykolaiv region, which caused pollution of the soil and water area of the bays of the Bug estuary, is UAH 45 billion. This was reported by the Ministry of Environment, UNN reports.

"On December 28, 2024, a Russian drone hit a vegetable oil tank in Mykolaiv region, causing an accident that polluted the soil and water area of the bays of the Bug estuary with approximately 1800 tons of sunflower oil. An oil stain was recorded on an area of 1000 square meters with a layer of about 1 cm. On January 2, the area of pollution increased to 9,000 square meters, and the layer thickness in some areas reached 10 cm," the statement said.

The State Ecological Inspectorate specialists took 13 water and soil samples for laboratory testing. At some sampling points, the content of pollutants in fats and oils was 189.7 mg/dm³.

"According to preliminary estimates, the estimated amount of damage is UAH 45 billion. Officials of the Mykolaiv branch of USPA, the State Emergency Service and the State Ecological Inspectorate continue to work on eliminating the consequences of pollution," the Ministry of Environment informs.

It is also reported that the SES experts have already boned two bays of the Bug estuary to prevent further spread of pollution. Work is also underway to collect oil and take water and soil samples for laboratory testing. About 45 tons of vegetable oil have already been collected from two bays of the Bug estuary. In addition, materials are being collected and processed to calculate the environmental damage.

Addendum

On January 2 , it was reportedthat a drone fragment damaged a vegetable oil tank at a company in Mykolaiv. According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, the oil got into the Southern Bug River. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
mykolaivMykolaiv

