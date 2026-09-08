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Variable cloudiness expected in Ukraine on September 8: weather forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

On September 8, variable cloudiness and temperatures of 20–25° are expected in Ukraine. In Kyiv and the region, it will be sunny with no precipitation on September 7.

Variable cloudiness expected in Ukraine on September 8: weather forecast

On Tuesday, September 8, mostly cloudy skies are expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, winds in the Right-Bank region will be variable at 3–8 m/s, while in the Left-Bank region they will be northwesterly at 5–10 m/s.

The temperature during the day will be 20–25°

- the statement reads.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be sunny and dry on September 7. The temperature will be +19°...+21°.

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Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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