Russia has admitted that it will not be able to establish a puppet regime in Ukraine, although this was the main demand at the beginning of the war, US Vice President J.D. Vance told NBC, UNN reports.

Well, I didn't say they conceded on everything, but what they did concede is an acknowledgment that Ukraine will have territorial integrity after the war. They acknowledged that they will not be able to establish a puppet regime in Kyiv. That, of course, was the main demand at the beginning. - Vance said.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that European countries would have to bear the brunt of the costs for Ukraine's security guarantees. Donald Trump seeks a peace agreement and shifting more responsibility for costs to European allies.