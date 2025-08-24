Vance: Russia abandoned attempt to create a puppet government in Kyiv

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
10:46 AM • 8248 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 19580 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 18925 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 24235 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 61607 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 57477 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 31614 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 55204 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34901 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 38978 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
4m/s
75%
746mm
Popular news
Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 47-year-old woman killedPhotoAugust 24, 04:45 AM • 9078 views
Lukashenka "congratulated" Ukraine on Independence Day: cynically wished to "find an answer to challenges"Photo09:09 AM • 9098 views
Russian climber spent 11 days on Peak Pobeda in Kyrgyzstan and died09:59 AM • 10539 views
Canada will allocate over $1 billion for drone and ammunition supplies to Ukraine - PM Carney10:14 AM • 4778 views
Emergency in Yerevan: Russian fighter jet crashed into city infrastructure01:30 PM • 6392 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 24235 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 61607 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 37087 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 50300 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 38141 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Europe
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 38978 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 25165 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 26430 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 29062 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 35633 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
COVID-19
Euro
Pistol

Vance: Russia abandoned attempt to create a puppet government in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Russia has recognized the impossibility of establishing a puppet regime in Ukraine. This was Russia's main demand at the beginning of the war.

Vance: Russia abandoned attempt to create a puppet government in Kyiv

Russia has admitted that it will not be able to establish a puppet regime in Ukraine, although this was the main demand at the beginning of the war, US Vice President J.D. Vance told NBC, UNN reports.

Well, I didn't say they conceded on everything, but what they did concede is an acknowledgment that Ukraine will have territorial integrity after the war. They acknowledged that they will not be able to establish a puppet regime in Kyiv. That, of course, was the main demand at the beginning.

- Vance said.

Earlier, UNN wrote that US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that European countries would have to bear the brunt of the costs for Ukraine's security guarantees. Donald Trump seeks a peace agreement and shifting more responsibility for costs to European allies.

Alona Utkina

Politics
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
Baltic Sea
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv