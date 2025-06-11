VAKS upheld the absentia arrest of ex-deputy of the Kyiv City Council Komarnytskyi
Kyiv • UNN
The Appeals Chamber of the VAKS upheld the decision on the absentia arrest of the former deputy of the Kyiv City Council, Denys Komarnytskyi, in the case of embezzlement of land in Kyiv. The decision is not subject to appeal.
The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court upheld the decision on the absentia detention of the former Kyiv City Council deputy, businessman Denys Komarnytskyi, in the case of embezzlement of the capital's land. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court.
The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court considered the appeal of the defense against the ruling of the investigating judge of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of May 9, 2025, on the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention to one of the defendants in the case of illegal land allocation in the city of Kyiv, who is currently outside Ukraine. According to the results of the consideration, the panel of judges of the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the appeal of the defense and upheld the ruling of the investigating judge of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court
The decision entered into force from the moment of its announcement and is not subject to appeal in cassation.
Let us remind you
In February 2025, NABU declared wanted former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi in the case of embezzlement of the capital's land. He and 9 other people are suspected of creating a criminal organization that illegally withdrew land plots.
NABU and SAPO conducted a large-scale operation to eliminate corruption in the land and budget spheres of Kyiv. The activities of a criminal organization headed by a well-known former Kyiv City Council deputy were exposed and stopped.
In May, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (SACU) arrested in absentia former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi.