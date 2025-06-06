"UZ" advises passengers to arrive at railway stations 20-30 minutes earlier due to security measures

"Ukrzaliznytsia" recommends that passengers arrive at the station 20-30 minutes before the train departs, as security measures will be used. This was announced by the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovsky, writes UNN.

Arriving at the stations in advance - 20-30 minutes is desirable. We will strengthen control measures at the stations. No matter how much we want to open the doors of our stations wider, now the key is the safety of everyone who entrusts us with their movement - Pertsovsky said.

He added that "predatory threats of propagandists are coming from various hostile resources - to stop the railway as the main artery of the country, to strike at our infrastructure. Allegedly in response".

We remind

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that the restoration of the railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region, which was damaged by the enemy tonight, has been completed. Railway workers restored the tracks, communications and contact network ahead of schedule.

In Kyiv, additional city electric train Kyiv City Express runs every half hour to help residents of the left bank get to the right bank, due to damage to the metro tracks as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation.