"UZ" advises passengers to arrive at railway stations 20-30 minutes earlier due to security measures

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 10547 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

05:00 PM • 36270 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
03:42 PM • 38158 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 96849 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 83903 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 132937 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 165754 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120437 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101154 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92357 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 100373 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

June 6, 11:38 AM • 61107 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 127058 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 92259 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

02:30 PM • 46622 views
Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

02:47 PM • 43787 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

02:30 PM • 46685 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 92321 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 96849 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 127116 views
Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 36270 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 100414 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 145358 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 107572 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 148164 views
"UZ" advises passengers to arrive at railway stations 20-30 minutes earlier due to security measures

Kyiv • UNN

 16 views

Passengers are advised to arrive at the railway station in advance due to increased control. This is due to threats from enemy resources regarding railway infrastructure.

"UZ" advises passengers to arrive at railway stations 20-30 minutes earlier due to security measures

"Ukrzaliznytsia" recommends that passengers arrive at the station 20-30 minutes before the train departs, as security measures will be used. This was announced by the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovsky, writes UNN.

Arriving at the stations in advance - 20-30 minutes is desirable. We will strengthen control measures at the stations. No matter how much we want to open the doors of our stations wider, now the key is the safety of everyone who entrusts us with their movement 

- Pertsovsky said.

He added that "predatory threats of propagandists are coming from various hostile resources - to stop the railway as the main artery of the country, to strike at our infrastructure. Allegedly in response".

We remind

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that the restoration of the railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region, which was damaged by the enemy tonight, has been completed. Railway workers restored the tracks, communications and contact network ahead of schedule.

In Kyiv, additional city electric train Kyiv City Express runs every half hour to help residents of the left bank get to the right bank, due to damage to the metro tracks as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Ukrainian Railways
Kyiv
