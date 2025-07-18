Usyk - Dubois 2: Briton is almost 7 kg heavier than Ukrainian

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
06:06 PM • 17555 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 83236 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 62385 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 59481 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 65294 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 68523 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 54508 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 55621 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 191627 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109501 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
73%
744mm
Popular news
Military TCC officer beat mobilized man to death in a bus: what decision did the court make?July 18, 09:37 AM • 32849 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 164645 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 114844 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military02:37 PM • 94294 views
An explosion occurred in Poltava amid a ballistic threat04:48 PM • 17997 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 83177 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military02:37 PM • 95033 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 165391 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 191610 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 371195 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend06:06 PM • 17531 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 115441 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 125531 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 131873 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 243923 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Tesla Model Y
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Usyk - Dubois 2: Briton is almost 7 kg heavier than Ukrainian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois held a weigh-in ceremony before their fight on July 19. Dubois turned out to be almost 7 kg heavier than Usyk, showing 110.2 kg against the Ukrainian's 103.1 kg.

Usyk - Dubois 2: Briton is almost 7 kg heavier than Ukrainian

Today, July 18, before the decisive fight, the traditional weigh-in ceremony took place between the world heavyweight champion according to WBA, WBO, and IBO versions Oleksandr Usyk and the IBF title holder Daniel Dubois, reports UNN.

Details

According to the weigh-in results, Dubois was almost 7 kg heavier than Usyk:

  • Dubois - 110.2 kg;
    • Usyk - 103.1 kg.

      It should be noted that during the first fight in 2023, Dubois weighed 105.7 kg, while Usyk weighed 100.2 kg.

      I'm focused, I can't wait. Tomorrow there will be over 90,000 people there. The nation supports you. They want a new undisputed champion

      - Dubois said after the weigh-in.

      Usyk also said that this fight is a great opportunity for him.

      This is a great opportunity for me. For my people and my country. Thank you Jesus Christ and see you tomorrow. Glory to Ukraine! 

      - said Usyk.

      Addition

      On Saturday, July 19, the long-awaited rematch between Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk and his long-time opponent, British boxer Daniel Dubois, will take place. The undisputed world heavyweight title is at stake.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      SportsNews of the World
      Tesla
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      S&P 500
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Brent Oil
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gold
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      ,
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      Gas TTF
      $
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      .
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9
      0
      0
      1
      2
      3
      4
      5
      6
      7
      8
      9