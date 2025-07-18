Usyk - Dubois 2: Briton is almost 7 kg heavier than Ukrainian

Today, July 18, before the decisive fight, the traditional weigh-in ceremony took place between the world heavyweight champion according to WBA, WBO, and IBO versions Oleksandr Usyk and the IBF title holder Daniel Dubois, reports UNN.

Details

According to the weigh-in results, Dubois was almost 7 kg heavier than Usyk:

Dubois - 110.2 kg;

Usyk - 103.1 kg.

It should be noted that during the first fight in 2023, Dubois weighed 105.7 kg, while Usyk weighed 100.2 kg.

I'm focused, I can't wait. Tomorrow there will be over 90,000 people there. The nation supports you. They want a new undisputed champion - Dubois said after the weigh-in.

Usyk also said that this fight is a great opportunity for him.

This is a great opportunity for me. For my people and my country. Thank you Jesus Christ and see you tomorrow. Glory to Ukraine! - said Usyk.

Addition

On Saturday, July 19, the long-awaited rematch between Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk and his long-time opponent, British boxer Daniel Dubois, will take place. The undisputed world heavyweight title is at stake.