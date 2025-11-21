$42.150.06
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Tesla Model Y
ChatGPT

Using a phone at night is associated with an increased risk of suicidal thoughts in adults - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1066 views

The study found that using a phone between 11:00 PM and 1:00 AM increases the risk of suicidal thoughts, while active keyboard use after midnight reduces it. 79 adults who recently had suicidal thoughts participated in the study.

Using a phone at night is associated with an increased risk of suicidal thoughts in adults - study
Photo: medicalxpress.com

Using a phone at night is associated with a higher level of suicidal thoughts in high-risk adults. This is reported by UNN with reference to medicalxpress.com.

Details

Scientists conducted a study that lasted 28 days and took place late at night. The study involved 79 adults who had recently experienced suicidal thoughts.

People who used phones late, between 11:00 PM and 1:00 AM, showed a higher risk of suicidal thoughts the next day, while those who actively used the keyboard after midnight showed a lower risk.

At night, suicidal thoughts or ideas often become louder in one's head. In the US alone, over 10 million adults experience suicidal thoughts each year, so it is crucial to recognize both risk-increasing and protective factors.

 – the publication states.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that loneliness or social isolation increases the risk of death from cancer by 11% and the overall risk of death by 34%. This is due to a stress response that harms the immune system and causes inflammation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyHealthNews of the World
Technology
Loneliness
Carcinoma
United States