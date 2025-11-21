Using a phone at night is associated with an increased risk of suicidal thoughts in adults - study

Photo: medicalxpress.com

Using a phone at night is associated with a higher level of suicidal thoughts in high-risk adults. This is reported by UNN with reference to medicalxpress.com.

Details

Scientists conducted a study that lasted 28 days and took place late at night. The study involved 79 adults who had recently experienced suicidal thoughts.

People who used phones late, between 11:00 PM and 1:00 AM, showed a higher risk of suicidal thoughts the next day, while those who actively used the keyboard after midnight showed a lower risk.

At night, suicidal thoughts or ideas often become louder in one's head. In the US alone, over 10 million adults experience suicidal thoughts each year, so it is crucial to recognize both risk-increasing and protective factors. – the publication states.

