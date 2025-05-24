Users complain about a failure in the X social network: what is known

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
04:10 PM • 760 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

10:54 AM • 11215 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 37386 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 32644 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 102254 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 99013 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 71238 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81150 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68954 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53552 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

May 24, 07:54 AM • 21486 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

May 24, 08:07 AM • 18495 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

May 24, 08:42 AM • 19500 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

May 24, 09:37 AM • 11692 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

May 24, 09:49 AM • 11147 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 37386 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 102254 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 183015 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 276621 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 357149 views
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Kash Patel

Hakan Fidan

Mohammed bin Salman

Kyiv

China

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Donetsk Oblast

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

04:10 PM • 760 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 16346 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 17290 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 23260 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 30115 views
9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Users complain about a failure in the X social network: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 720 views

On Saturday, May 24, there was a failure in the X social network. Users complain about problems with loading pages and the operation of the application.

Users complain about a failure in the X social network: what is known

On Saturday, May 24, a malfunction is observed in the work of social network X. Users have problems with loading pages. This is reported by Downdetector, writes UNN.

Details

According to the data, users started complaining about problems in the work of X on Friday, May 23.

In particular:

  • 68% - people reported problems with the application;
    • 24% - about the failure in the work of the X website;
      • 8% - could not connect to the server.

        It was emphasized there that they report the incident when the number of reports about problems exceeds the typical volume for the current time of day.

        Let us remind

        In March, users of the social network X (Twitter) faced technical problems.

        Olga Rozgon

        Olga Rozgon

        News of the WorldTechnologies
