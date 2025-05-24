Users complain about a failure in the X social network: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
On Saturday, May 24, there was a failure in the X social network. Users complain about problems with loading pages and the operation of the application.
Details
According to the data, users started complaining about problems in the work of X on Friday, May 23.
In particular:
- 68% - people reported problems with the application;
- 24% - about the failure in the work of the X website;
- 8% - could not connect to the server.
It was emphasized there that they report the incident when the number of reports about problems exceeds the typical volume for the current time of day.
Let us remind
In March, users of the social network X (Twitter) faced technical problems.