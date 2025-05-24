Users complain about a failure in the X social network: what is known

On Saturday, May 24, a malfunction is observed in the work of social network X. Users have problems with loading pages. This is reported by Downdetector, writes UNN.

According to the data, users started complaining about problems in the work of X on Friday, May 23.

In particular:

68% - people reported problems with the application;

24% - about the failure in the work of the X website;

8% - could not connect to the server.

It was emphasized there that they report the incident when the number of reports about problems exceeds the typical volume for the current time of day.

In March, users of the social network X (Twitter) faced technical problems.