Exclusive
07:55 AM • 25897 views
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 36003 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 33372 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 21823 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 20670 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 23592 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 36147 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 48695 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28457 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 49364 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Used force and gas against police: police attacked in Kirovohrad region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In the village of Voynivka, Kirovohrad region, local residents attacked law enforcement officers, spraying tear gas during a document check. Two men have been detained and face up to five years in prison.

Used force and gas against police: police attacked in Kirovohrad region

In the village of Voynivka, Oleksandriia district, Kirovohrad region, local residents used physical force and sprayed tear gas at law enforcement officers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Kirovohrad Region.

Details

The incident occurred on September 7: police stopped two men to check their documents, including those related to military registration. The men reacted aggressively and began to resist.

Other local residents were nearby: they started a scuffle and obstructed the police. At that moment, one of the residents sprayed tear gas at the law enforcement officers. They sought medical attention.

In response, the police also used tear and irritant agents - one of them also fired several shots into the air and the ground. There were no casualties.

The men were detained: they were charged under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional infliction of bodily harm on a law enforcement officer or threat of violence in connection with the performance of his official duties).

The sanction of the article provides for restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

Promised to influence the TCC for $35,000: law enforcement detained a serviceman08.09.25, 13:50 • 2790 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast
Ukraine