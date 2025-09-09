Used force and gas against police: police attacked in Kirovohrad region

In the village of Voynivka, Oleksandriia district, Kirovohrad region, local residents used physical force and sprayed tear gas at law enforcement officers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine in Kirovohrad Region.

Details

The incident occurred on September 7: police stopped two men to check their documents, including those related to military registration. The men reacted aggressively and began to resist.

Other local residents were nearby: they started a scuffle and obstructed the police. At that moment, one of the residents sprayed tear gas at the law enforcement officers. They sought medical attention.

In response, the police also used tear and irritant agents - one of them also fired several shots into the air and the ground. There were no casualties.

The men were detained: they were charged under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional infliction of bodily harm on a law enforcement officer or threat of violence in connection with the performance of his official duties).

The sanction of the article provides for restriction of liberty for up to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

