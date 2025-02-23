US will do everything to end the hot stage of the war by the end of the year - Zelenskyy

The United States intends to end the hot phase of the war in Ukraine by the end of this year. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"I believe that the US will do everything to ensure that the hot phase of the war ends this year. I believe that this is their goal and they will do everything for this. And that's why I say that doing everything for this and not helping us is a slightly different format," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers unrealistic statements about the end of the war in Ukraine this week.