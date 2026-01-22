US Supreme Court expresses skepticism over Trump's attempt to fire Fed official

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 21, 10:20 PM • 4658 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 13288 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 19443 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 30627 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 21431 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 34200 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 36489 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21030 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21890 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39766 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The state will provide grants of up to UAH 3,000 for "winter admission" for priority categories of applicantsJanuary 21, 06:29 PM • 2984 views
It is not possible to return power outage schedules for Kyiv now - DTEKJanuary 21, 06:42 PM • 3746 views
There is no heating in the President's Office, employees are asked not to use electric heaters - advisor to the headJanuary 21, 06:56 PM • 5410 views
Klitschko announced the terms for heating supply to Kyiv homes that were twice left without heatingJanuary 21, 07:30 PM • 3498 views
Trump agreed with Rutte on Greenland and promised not to impose tariffs against EuropeJanuary 21, 08:02 PM • 3362 views
Publications
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 30625 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 34199 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 31969 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 36488 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 52246 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Elon Musk
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Greenland
Italy
Davos
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhoto11:40 PM • 1792 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 6944 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 9024 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 31969 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 29321 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
James Webb Space Telescope

US Supreme Court expresses skepticism over Trump's attempt to fire Fed official

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

US Supreme Court justices questioned the legality of Donald Trump's attempts to remove Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook from office. This is the first time a president has attempted to fire a central bank official since 1913.

US Supreme Court expresses skepticism over Trump's attempt to fire Fed official

US Supreme Court justices on Wednesday questioned the legality of President Donald Trump's attempts to remove Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook from office. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The arguments lasted about two hours, during which representatives of both the conservative and liberal wings of the court showed reluctance to overturn a previous injunction against Cook's dismissal before the merits of the case were heard. This is the first time since the Fed's founding in 1913 that a US president has attempted to forcibly remove a central bank official.

Judges' concerns about the central bank's independence

The judges expressed serious concern that supporting the Trump administration's position could undermine the Fed's political independence.

Trump vs. Fed: Markets in Panic After Attempt to Dismiss Central Bank Head26.08.25, 17:10 • 6211 views

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh emphasized that the absence of judicial review and clear procedures to protect an official would allow the president to use any insignificant or old accusations as a pretext for dismissal. According to the judges, this would create a dangerous precedent where the threshold for removing Fed leadership would become too low, which would negatively affect the stability of the US economy.

Procedural issues and accusations against Lisa Cook

During the hearings, the judges pressed US Solicitor General John Sauer, demanding an explanation as to why Lisa Cook was not given the opportunity to officially respond to allegations of mortgage fraud, which Trump used as grounds for her removal. Cook herself categorically denies these accusations. The court focused on discussing what exactly, according to federal law, can be considered a legitimate "cause" for dismissal and what procedures should ensure a fair hearing of the case to avoid arbitrary political decisions in the financial sphere. 

US Supreme Court to review legality of Trump's interference in Federal Reserve operations18.01.26, 04:26 • 5600 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Real estate
State budget
Federal Reserve
Supreme Court of the United States
Donald Trump
United States