US State Department to furlough most employees in case of shutdown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

The US State Department plans to furlough more than half of its US-based employees if the government shuts down. Embassies and consulates abroad will continue to operate, providing services to citizens.

The State Department plans to furlough more than half of its employees working directly in the United States if the federal government shuts down this week, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

In this case, US embassies and consulates abroad will continue to operate and be able to provide services to American citizens in need of assistance. No permanent layoffs are foreseen, the department said.

According to a 71-page plan posted on its website on Monday, the department said that only 10,344 of the 26,995 employees working in the country and deemed vital would be exempt from unpaid leave due to the shutdown.

Employees "excluded" from the shutdown plan are those whose work is essential for emergency response and national security.

US Defense Secretary summons hundreds of generals and admirals to meeting - WP25.09.25, 17:56 • 7392 views

Add

Earlier, the media reported that the United States is preparing for a likely shutdown - a cessation of government operations. If Congress fails to pass a temporary funding bill by midnight on Tuesday, the government and its agencies will be forced to cease all "non-essential" functions.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
United States Department of State
United States