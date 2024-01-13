U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin is still in the hospital

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin remains in the hospital. This was reported by Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder, reports UNN citing Reuters.

According to a Pentagon spokesman, Austin is in good condition.

"He is in contact with his senior staff, has full access to the necessary secure communications capabilities, and continues to monitor the day-to-day operations of the Department of Defense around the world," Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Austin's discharge date is not yet known.

Recall

Austin, 70, was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on December 22 for treatment of prostate cancer. He returned to the hospital on January 1 due to complications, including a urinary tract infection, and has remained there ever since.