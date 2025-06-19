$41.630.10
US Plans for Strikes on Iran: Trump Reacts to The Wall Street Journal Publication

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1646 views

US President Donald Trump stated that The Wall Street Journal journalists have no idea about his plans regarding Iran. This is a response to the publication's report about approving a strike on Iran without a final order.

US Plans for Strikes on Iran: Trump Reacts to The Wall Street Journal Publication

United States President Donald Trump responded to a publication by The Wall Street Journal regarding a strike on Iran. This is reported by UNN referencing Trump's post on the Truth Social network.

Details

A publication appeared on The Wall Street Journal website stating that Donald Trump allegedly approved a plan for a military strike on Iran but has not yet ordered it to be carried out.

In the event of an attack, the main target for the USA would be the Iranian uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. It is hidden under a mountain and, according to military experts, is beyond the reach of any bombs except the most powerful ones – GBU-57A.

In response, Trump wrote that journalists "have no idea what he wants to do with Iran."

The Wall Street Journal has no idea what I think about Iran

- wrote the US President.

Recall

US President Donald Trump approved plans for an attack on Iran, but is postponing its implementation, observing Tehran's reaction regarding its nuclear program.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

