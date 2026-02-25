US names countries helping Russia continue war against Ukraine at UN Security Council

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
February 24, 06:45 PM • 10101 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 16346 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 14387 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 14486 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 13418 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 13909 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 14643 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13389 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 26099 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 14059 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.6m/s
94%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 6026 views
Media: Kim Jong Un's 13-year-old daughter appointed to a position in missile administration and is already giving ordersFebruary 24, 08:07 PM • 5776 views
Stephen King addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the full-scale invasionVideoFebruary 24, 08:20 PM • 6278 views
Russia wants to occupy the entire Donetsk region by the end of March - PalisaFebruary 24, 08:49 PM • 5986 views
Witkoff and Kushner plan to meet Umerov in GenevaFebruary 24, 09:07 PM • 5778 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 26097 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 36965 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 55030 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 72796 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 75556 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Steve Witkoff
Boris Johnson
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 6098 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 11989 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 14526 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 19617 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 28677 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat

US names countries helping Russia continue war against Ukraine at UN Security Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Tammy Bruce, stated that China, North Korea, Iran, and Cuba are helping Russia. She called on these states to cease any assistance that contributes to the continuation of the war.

US names countries helping Russia continue war against Ukraine at UN Security Council

China, North Korea, Iran, and Cuba provide Moscow with assistance that contributes to the continuation of the war against Ukraine. This was stated by US Deputy Permanent Representative to the organization, Tammy Bruce, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, reports UNN.

Details

She called on states to cease any assistance to Russia that enables it to continue the war against Ukraine.

Keep in mind, President Trump seeks peace, and his actions, public statements, and mission as a global leader clearly show his determination to stop the slaughter. ... This is one of the reasons why the conflict continues to escalate, despite the staggering losses Russia is already suffering.

- said Bruce.

She added that "military force will never resolve this conflict. Only a diplomatic solution agreed upon by both sides can do that."

Recall

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that European countries are not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on the "Ukrainian crisis." He also called London's and Paris's plans for nuclear weapons for Kyiv irresponsible.

The US expanded its sanctions list against Russia due to cybersecurity threats24.02.26, 21:49 • 3490 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
United Nations Security Council
Cuba
North Korea
China
United States
Ukraine
Iran