China, North Korea, Iran, and Cuba provide Moscow with assistance that contributes to the continuation of the war against Ukraine. This was stated by US Deputy Permanent Representative to the organization, Tammy Bruce, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, reports UNN.

She called on states to cease any assistance to Russia that enables it to continue the war against Ukraine.

Keep in mind, President Trump seeks peace, and his actions, public statements, and mission as a global leader clearly show his determination to stop the slaughter. ... This is one of the reasons why the conflict continues to escalate, despite the staggering losses Russia is already suffering. - said Bruce.

She added that "military force will never resolve this conflict. Only a diplomatic solution agreed upon by both sides can do that."

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that European countries are not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on the "Ukrainian crisis." He also called London's and Paris's plans for nuclear weapons for Kyiv irresponsible.

