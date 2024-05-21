US may announce new military aid package for Ukraine this week - Politico

The United States may announce a new military aid package for Ukraine this week, Politico reported on May 20, UNN reported.

Details

"There probably won’t be a big announcement of more U.S. military aid to Ukraine today when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin kicks off the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels, but there could be a new package later this week, two U.S officials told," the newspaper reports.

Austin tells what will be included in the $400 million aid package for Ukraine