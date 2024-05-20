Austin tells what will be included in the $400 million aid package for Ukraine

The $400 million military aid package announced on May 10 will include, among other things, NASAMS and HIMARS missiles and new armored vehicles. This was announced by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a press conference following the 22nd meeting on Ukraine in the Ramstein format, an UNN correspondent reports.

"Biden announced a new $400 million aid package earlier this month. There will be new rounds for NASAMS, for HIMARS, new armored vehicles and other systems that Ukraine needs," Austin said.

He also reminded that a security package worth $7 billion had already been announced.

"We're also delivering what Ukraine needs right now, especially 155-mm shells, and there's a lot more on the way... We have to find ways to keep our aid flowing smoothly to continue to deter Russian aggression," Austin said.

On May 10, the United States announced that it would provide Ukraine with another $400 million in military aid.