US House of Representatives voted to continue military support for Ukraine - Congressman
Kyiv • UNN
The US House of Representatives voted to continue military support for Ukraine. The decision was approved by 353 votes to 76.
The US House of Representatives voted to continue military support for Ukraine, US House member, Republican Don Bacon, announced on July 19 on X, UNN reports.
This morning the House overwhelmingly voted to continue providing military support to Ukraine by a 353-76 vote
US Senate Committee approved allocation of $500 million in aid to Ukraine as part of the 2026 defense budget - Media11.07.25, 19:57 • 4661 view