US dollar gained in price: exchange rates for October 9

As of Thursday, October 9, the National Bank set the official exchange rate at 41.40 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 41.31 hryvnias per dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro is 48.13. On Wednesday, October 8, the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro was 48.17. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 41.4024 per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 48.1386 per 1 euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.3245 per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.15-41.55 UAH, the euro at 47.95-48.50 UAH, the zloty at 11.00-11.75 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.47-41.50 UAH/dollar and 48.25-48.28 UAH/euro, respectively.

Recall

KIT Group analysts warn Ukrainian investors against long-term hryvnia investments due to inflation and currency fluctuations. It is recommended to form a multi-currency portfolio and use short-term instruments.

