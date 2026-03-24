US court allows lawsuit against Musk over exceeding powers in Trump administration

Photo: Bloomberg

A federal court in Washington has refused to completely dismiss the case against Elon Musk, who is accused of unconstitutionally exercising executive power while serving as an adviser to US President Donald Trump. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected the government's motion to completely dismiss the case. At the same time, some of the charges were dropped due to their generality.

The court allowed the key argument of the plaintiffs to proceed, namely that Musk effectively performed the functions of a high-ranking official without proper Senate approval.

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The judge noted that the complaint "convincingly argues" that the head of the relevant project could independently make decisions regarding the termination of federal grants, contracts, and employee dismissals.

The essence of the claims

The lawsuit was filed by non-profit organizations that claim their members suffered from funding cuts and layoffs in the public sector. This refers to activities within the framework of the Department of Government Efficiency project, which Musk headed after Trump's return to the White House.

At the same time, the US administration previously claimed that Musk was not the official head of this body.

Further consideration

The case will be further considered, focusing on the issue of Musk's role's compliance with the US Constitution.

A separate lawsuit related to the activities of the same project, including the closure of the US Agency for International Development, is also pending before another federal court.

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