US Central Command says it hit 5,500 targets in Iran

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, stated in a message on X that American forces have carried out airstrikes on more than 5,500 targets in Iran, UNN reports.

Details

On Wednesday, Cooper provided an update on U.S. operations in the Middle East, stating that American forces "continue to deliver a devastating blow to the Iranian regime."

"I've said it before, but it bears repeating: U.S. combat power is increasing. Iran's combat power is decreasing," Cooper said. "We remain focused on very clear military objectives and eliminating Iran's ability to project force against Americans and its neighbors."

Cooper noted that on Tuesday, the U.S. conducted strikes almost every hour. He described the strikes as "unpredictable, dynamic, and decisive" and emphasized that the American military is not just "defending against Iranian threats." "We are methodically destroying them," he said.

At one point, a U.S. strike disabled a major ballistic missile production facility in Iran, Cooper said.

"It's not just about what's hitting us today," Cooper said. "It's also about eliminating the threat in the future."

