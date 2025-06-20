$41.690.06
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

FDA approves twice-yearly injection for HIV prevention

Kyiv • UNN

 508 views

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first injectable HIV prevention medications that only need to be administered once every six months. The drug lenacapavir showed 96-100% effectiveness in protecting against infection.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved on June 18 the first HIV prevention medications that need to be taken only twice a year. People at high risk of HIV infection can now receive an injection – lenacapavir, sold under the brand name Yeztugo – just once every six months, writes UNN, citing Time.

Details

The approval, it is noted, is an important milestone in the fight against HIV and could change the epidemic. While antiretroviral treatments have helped millions of people suppress the virus to undetectable levels, thus preventing them from spreading it to others, and have also allowed HIV-negative people to maintain their status when used for infection prevention, the daily pill regimen means adherence, and therefore effectiveness, is often not as strong as it could be, the publication notes.

In two studies, scientists from Gilead, which developed lenacapavir, showed that the drug is 96% effective in protecting cisgender women from HIV infection compared to daily oral pills (so-called PrEP, short for pre-exposure prophylaxis). In men who have sex with men and people of various gender identities, the drug proved to be 100% effective, the publication writes.

"Lenacapavir, used alone for prevention, is a huge breakthrough," says Dr. David Ho, a professor of microbiology, immunology, and medicine at Columbia University, who first combined HIV drugs to suppress the virus and its ability to mutate, becoming resistant to treatment. "Its potential in curbing the epidemic is huge."

But advocacy groups and global AIDS organizations express concerns about whether this potential will be fully realized, given the recent cuts to US-supported HIV treatment and prevention programs worldwide.

Lenacapavir was approved by the FDA in 2022 for the treatment of people with HIV whose virus had become resistant to other antiviral drugs. While developing this treatment, Gilead scientists noticed that lenacapavir has two important properties that could make it potentially useful for HIV prevention as well: its ability to remain in the body longer than other antiviral drugs, and its ability to interfere with multiple stages of the process the virus uses to replicate. Lenacapavir is not an HIV vaccine, but its effect in preventing infection is analogous to one, the publication writes.

Breakthrough in the search for HIV drugs stunned researchers - Guardian05.06.25, 14:25 • 2832 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

HealthNews of the World
United States
Tesla
