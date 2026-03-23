US and Iran exchanged "messages" through regional intermediaries - media

Washington and Tehran exchanged "messages" over the weekend through Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan. This was reported by an Egyptian official, according to UNN with reference to AP.

Details

According to the official, the exchange of messages was aimed at preventing strikes on energy infrastructure in Iran and the region as a whole.

"This is the top priority right now," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Vance and Netanyahu discussed components of a possible deal to end the war with Iran - journalist

Recall

Earlier, Ynet, citing a source, reported that the Americans had set April 9 as the date for the end of the war in the Middle East, leaving another 21 days for war and negotiations.