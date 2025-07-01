Updating security laws as well as law and order in the context of pension reform: the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the changes

Developing a new bill on pension system reform, updating the Criminal Procedure Code, and strengthening security services are among the priorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The agenda also includes plans for introducing an independent decision-making method in the law enforcement sphere and intensifying cooperation with the EU in combating transnational crime.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksii Serhieiev during the conference "Comprehensive Reform of the Law Enforcement System as a Key Element of Ukraine's European Integration," as reported by UNN.

One of the main tasks is the development of a bill on pension provision reform, which will become the basic foundation for further work on amending the pension law bill - he emphasized.

In the security sphere, according to Serhieiev, acts aimed at modernizing the activities of relevant services are being actively developed.

Regarding security in Ukraine, we are developing acts aimed at strengthening the capacity of the services in the areas of counterintelligence, combating terrorism, prevention, and cybercrime, handling and preservation. Within the framework of changes to the Criminal Procedure Code, a clear definition of strengthening is envisaged to eliminate conflict situations - the deputy noted.

At the same time, international cooperation with EU partners is actively developing, particularly in border control, aviation security, and combating transnational crime.

The development of the integrated border management strategy until 2031 has been completed and will be approved in the near future. One of our main tasks is to implement a risk-oriented approach as a basic principle for planning work and making management decisions. Currently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has already developed and sent for consideration to state authorities the conceptual foundations for implementing risk-oriented approaches in the activities of law enforcement agencies - added Serhieiev.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine issued a statement regarding the publications of Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov: details