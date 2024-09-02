Up to 32° Celsius and rains in some places: weather forecast for today

Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine today, with daytime temperatures of 27-32° and gusts of wind in some places, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on September 2, in the southeastern part, at night and in Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, there will be light short-term rains and thunderstorms; in the rest of the territory, no precipitation.

The wind will be mostly northeast, 5-10 m/s; in the eastern regions during the day, gusts of 15-20 m/s will be recorded.

The temperature at night is 17-22°, in the western regions 13-18°; during the day 27-32°.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. The wind is mostly northeast, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the region at night will be 17-22°, during the day 27-32°; in Kyiv at night around 20°, during the day 28-30°.