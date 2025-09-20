Up to 27°C: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Saturday
On Saturday, September 20, most of Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness without precipitation, with only light rain in the east and Sumy region. The daytime temperature will be 19-24°C, and up to 27°C in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, and Odesa regions.
On Saturday, September 20, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected for the most part, only light rain will fall in the eastern and Sumy regions.
Wind is westerly, northwesterly, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperature 19-24°, in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia and Odesa regions up to 27°
In Kyiv and the region, it will be partly cloudy on Saturday, with no precipitation expected. Temperature 20-22°.
