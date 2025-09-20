Up to 27°C: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Saturday

On Saturday, September 20, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected for the most part, only light rain will fall in the eastern and Sumy regions.

Wind is westerly, northwesterly, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperature 19-24°, in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia and Odesa regions up to 27° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be partly cloudy on Saturday, with no precipitation expected. Temperature 20-22°.

