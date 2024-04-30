UN Committee recognizes imposition of Russian citizenship on Crimean residents as a human rights violation - Lubinets

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103511 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112977 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155588 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159032 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256016 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175188 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166195 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148456 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229135 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113112 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 35279 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 41110 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 47687 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 45314 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 33784 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256016 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214928 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240513 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227069 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 103511 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 75413 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 81520 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114065 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114906 views
Actual
UN Committee recognizes imposition of Russian citizenship on Crimean residents as a human rights violation - Lubinets

UN Committee recognizes imposition of Russian citizenship on Crimean residents as a human rights violation - Lubinets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44666 views

The UN Human Rights Committee has recognized that Russia's imposition of Russian citizenship on residents of occupied Crimea constitutes ethnic discrimination and a violation of human rights, including arbitrary detention of Ukrainians, their illegal transfer to Russia to serve their sentences, and the forced imposition of Russian citizenship.

The UN Human Rights Committee has recognized that the imposition of Russian citizenship on residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea is discrimination on the basis of nationality and violates human rights. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

The imposition of Russian citizenship on residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea constitutes discrimination on the basis of nationality and violates human rights. This has been recognized by the UN Human Rights Committee. The Committee also found that Russia illegally transfers Ukrainian citizens from the Crimean peninsula to its territory to serve their sentences, which is also a violation of human rights 

- Lubinets said.

Details

He noted that the UN Committee considered individual complaints from three Ukrainian citizens. One of them was detained before the occupation of the peninsula and then convicted under Russian law. The other two were convicted before the occupation of Crimea, and their sentences were later changed based on the Russian Criminal Code. All three were imposed Russian citizenship and sent to serve their sentences in Russia.

The Ombudsman added that the UN Committee recognized that Russia had indeed violated human rights under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which it is a party.

In particular:

the detention of Ukrainian citizens by the Russian Federation is arbitrary, as they were convicted for actions committed before the Russian Federation extended its criminal legislation to Crimea.

the transfer of Ukrainian citizens to the Russian Federation to serve their sentences there was illegal;

The forced granting of Russian citizenship also violated the rights of Ukrainian citizens and constitutes discrimination on ethnic grounds.

The Committee considers that a person's nationality is an essential component of his or her identity and that protection against arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy includes protection against the forced imposition of a foreign nationality. The conclusion of the UN Human Rights Committee can be called historic without exaggeration. After all, a serious basis is being formed for further decisions of the European Court of Human Rights in similar Crimean cases

 - Lubinets added.

Recall

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets accused the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) of "turning into a lawyer for Russian criminals.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
international-federation-of-red-cross-and-red-crescent-societiesInternational Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
krymCrimea

Contact us about advertising