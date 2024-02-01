Umerov submits declaration: how much he earned and what he rents

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 685 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103549 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131083 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131615 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172947 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170280 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277427 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178068 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167053 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148751 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 33183 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 96336 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 93500 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100890 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47998 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277427 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245826 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231008 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256416 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242225 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 13084 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131083 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104278 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104380 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120628 views
Actual
Umerov submits declaration: how much he earned and what he rents

Umerov submits declaration: how much he earned and what he rents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26130 views

According to the declaration, Umerov has been renting an 80.6-square-meter apartment in Kyiv and another apartment in the capital since August 2023 with an area of 128.8 square meters. Umerov lives in a 95-square-meter apartment owned by the Black Sea Company, which in turn is owned by the minister himself.

In 2023, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov received UAH 573,873 in salary, as well as UAH 5 million in income from the alienation of securities and UAH 9,138,174 in discount from the conversion of the SAFE contract into Petcube shares. This is stated in the Minister's declaration for 2023, UNN reports.

Real estate

According to the declaration, Umerov has been renting an 80.6-square-meter apartment in Kyiv and another apartment in the capital since August 2023 with an area of 128.8 square meters. Umerov lives in a 95-square-meter apartment owned by the Black Sea Company, which in turn is owned by the minister himself. It is also located in Kyiv.

The minister also has the right to use an apartment in the United States, which is rented by his wife. In addition, his mother owns a house in the temporarily occupied Bakhchisarai.

Cars

Since June 2022, Mr. Umerov has been renting a 2016 Ford Explorer owned by Stelvert LLC. The cost of the car is UAH 400 thousand.

Corporate rights and securities

Umerov declared 190,2877 shares in Petcube with a total value of 6955 hryvnias. The head of the Defense Ministry also owns 100% of the rights in Black Sea Company LLC.

Umerov declared almost UAH 8 million in income over two years11.12.23, 16:56 • 27879 views

In addition, Umerov holds a claim under a contract for the sale and purchase of a share in the share capital of Black Sea Company LLC (worth UAH 39.24 million) and in Astem Technologies, a private limited liability company (worth UAH 26.68 million).

Revenues

In 2023, Umerov received UAH 5 million from the sale of securities and corporate rights. Prior to his appointment as Defense Minister, Umerov served as the head of the State Property Fund, where he earned UAH 131,526. As head of the Defense Ministry, he received a salary of UAH 442,347.

He declared another UAH 9,138,174 as "the amount of the discount from the conversion of the SAFE contract into shares of Petcube, Inc." In 2023, his wife received UAH 1,442,572 in salary from Astem Ventures Inc.

Umerov keeps $9100 and 180,500 hryvnias in cash. He has $1,789 and UAH 3,776,944 in his bank account. Umerov also declared $18.2 thousand in unaccepted creditor claims. His wife keeps $1,100 in cash and has $8,572 in the bank.

Recall

Almost 1.5 million declarations were filed by public officials during the 2021 and 2022 declaration campaigns.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

Contact us about advertising