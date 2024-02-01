Umerov submits declaration: how much he earned and what he rents

In 2023, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov received UAH 573,873 in salary, as well as UAH 5 million in income from the alienation of securities and UAH 9,138,174 in discount from the conversion of the SAFE contract into Petcube shares. This is stated in the Minister's declaration for 2023, UNN reports.

Real estate

According to the declaration, Umerov has been renting an 80.6-square-meter apartment in Kyiv and another apartment in the capital since August 2023 with an area of 128.8 square meters. Umerov lives in a 95-square-meter apartment owned by the Black Sea Company, which in turn is owned by the minister himself. It is also located in Kyiv.

The minister also has the right to use an apartment in the United States, which is rented by his wife. In addition, his mother owns a house in the temporarily occupied Bakhchisarai.

Cars

Since June 2022, Mr. Umerov has been renting a 2016 Ford Explorer owned by Stelvert LLC. The cost of the car is UAH 400 thousand.

Corporate rights and securities

Umerov declared 190,2877 shares in Petcube with a total value of 6955 hryvnias. The head of the Defense Ministry also owns 100% of the rights in Black Sea Company LLC.

Umerov declared almost UAH 8 million in income over two years

In addition, Umerov holds a claim under a contract for the sale and purchase of a share in the share capital of Black Sea Company LLC (worth UAH 39.24 million) and in Astem Technologies, a private limited liability company (worth UAH 26.68 million).

Revenues

In 2023, Umerov received UAH 5 million from the sale of securities and corporate rights. Prior to his appointment as Defense Minister, Umerov served as the head of the State Property Fund, where he earned UAH 131,526. As head of the Defense Ministry, he received a salary of UAH 442,347.

He declared another UAH 9,138,174 as "the amount of the discount from the conversion of the SAFE contract into shares of Petcube, Inc." In 2023, his wife received UAH 1,442,572 in salary from Astem Ventures Inc.

Umerov keeps $9100 and 180,500 hryvnias in cash. He has $1,789 and UAH 3,776,944 in his bank account. Umerov also declared $18.2 thousand in unaccepted creditor claims. His wife keeps $1,100 in cash and has $8,572 in the bank.

Recall

Almost 1.5 million declarations were filed by public officials during the 2021 and 2022 declaration campaigns.