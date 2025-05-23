From civilians to political prisoners: Umerov assured that work is underway to release all categories of prisoners Rustem Umerov, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, emphasized that the team is working to release all categories of prisoners - from civilians to political prisoners. He said this during a discussion at the Atlantic Council, reports the Ukrainian Voice of America. "We have different categories of people [in captivity]. We have military personnel. We have civilians. We have political prisoners - those who are in Crimea. We understand who they are. We have names. We know what happened to them," Umerov said. "So, we are working on all directions, on all categories of people, to get them back," the minister added. According to him, the exchange of prisoners is a very difficult negotiation process, and Ukraine is involving all possible mediators in it. "It is a very difficult negotiation process. We involve everyone, every country that can help us, every mediator. And we continue to work on it," Umerov emphasized.
Kyiv • UNN
Rustem Umerov reported that the lists for the exchange with Russia include soldiers from all components of the Defense Forces, including "Azov," as well as civilians. Ukraine has started the first step of the exchange.
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, announced that the lists for the exchange of prisoners of war with Russia in the "1000 for 1000" format include servicemen from all components of the Defense Forces, including "Azov" fighters, as well as civilians. Umerov announced this during a meeting with journalists, reports UNN.
Details
First of all, this exchange currently includes prisoners of war and civilians. We work with all categories, with all components of the Defense Forces, so they are included. And we are working to complete the first stage. This is 1,000 people.
The Minister of Defense also stressed that work is underway to release all categories of prisoners - from civilians to prisoners of war, as well as political prisoners.
Addition
Defense Minister Umerov said that today Ukraine has started the first step of the exchange of prisoners of war with Russia, and the next two days will see more exchanges.
Ukraine has exchanged prisoners of war and returned 390 people. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the exchange will be continued this weekend, as agreed in Turkey.