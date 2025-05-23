The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, announced that the lists for the exchange of prisoners of war with Russia in the "1000 for 1000" format include servicemen from all components of the Defense Forces, including "Azov" fighters, as well as civilians. Umerov announced this during a meeting with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

First of all, this exchange currently includes prisoners of war and civilians. We work with all categories, with all components of the Defense Forces, so they are included. And we are working to complete the first stage. This is 1,000 people. - said Umerov.

The Minister of Defense also stressed that work is underway to release all categories of prisoners - from civilians to prisoners of war, as well as political prisoners.

Addition

Defense Minister Umerov said that today Ukraine has started the first step of the exchange of prisoners of war with Russia, and the next two days will see more exchanges.

Ukraine has exchanged prisoners of war and returned 390 people. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the exchange will be continued this weekend, as agreed in Turkey.