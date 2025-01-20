Umerov met with the Chief of the Canadian Defense Staff: what they discussed

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with Chief of the Canadian Defense Staff General Jenny Carignan. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that the parties discussed Ukraine's security priorities:

stabilization of the frontline;

strikes on critical enemy targets;

development of our industry.

The head of the Ukrainian defense ministry noted that thanks to allied investments, Ukraine is one of the leaders in the production of UAVs, ground robotic systems, and electronic warfare systems.

Rustem Umerov thanked Canada for its strong support, in particular in financing the production of Ukrainian drones under the “Danish model” of cooperation. He also outlined the areas in which Ukraine needs to increase supplies: air defense systems, heavy armored vehicles, and certain types of ammunition.

We look forward to cooperation in the field of deepstrike. This applies to both the supply of Western models and the promotion of Ukrainian production of long-range weapons - noted the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

In her turn, General Jenny Carignan noted that Canada is determined to increase assistance to Ukraine.

Canada has extended the ban on 324 models of firearms and is considering the possibility of transferring them to Ukraine. Kyiv has already expressed interest in such support to combat Russian aggression.